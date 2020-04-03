Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Southern Motion, a Mississippi-based furniture company, recalled “Wireless Power” reclining furniture after receiving 6 reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating and starting fires.

No injuries were reported, but the incidents include fires to the chairs and floor coverings.

The recalled furniture includes chairs and couches with lithium-ion batteries that were installed internally as an optional upgrade.

The batteries are black and rectangular, visible when looking under the upholstery in the rear of the furniture in a black mounting bracket. The top of the lithium-ion batteries are labeled “ENouvation.”

They were sold at Rooms To Go, Art Van, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and other furniture stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for between approximately $1000 and $2500.

Consumers should immediately stop using “Wireless Power” reclining furniture and contact Southern Motion for a free in-home repair, including a credit for the cost of the lithium-ion battery option.

For more information, contact Southern Motion toll-free at 800-368-8865 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday, email at wprecall@southernmotion.com or online at www.SouthernMotion.com and click on “Product Safety.”

