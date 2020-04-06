Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

On March 19, Kawasaki recalled for certain 2015 through 2020 model-year MULE PRO-FX™, MULE PRO-FXR™ and MULE PRO-FXT™ off-highway utility vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that debris can ignite on the vehicle’s exhaust manifold. Furthermore, frozen water can block the breather hose and allow oil to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Kawasaki said it has received 165 reports of oil leakage, 84 reports of vehicles catching on fire, and 3 injuries due to the fires.

The injuries include 1 report of a burn to a person’s foot, 1 report of a burn to the person’s arm, hand, and buttocks, and 1 report of smoke inhalation.

Kawasaki is also aware of more than $131,000 in property damage claims, excluding the cost of damage to the recalled vehicles.

Also on March 19, Kawasaki recalled certain 2015 through 2020 model-year MULE Pro utility vehicles due to a crash hazard.

The problem is that the steering shaft can develop excessive wear and affect steering control resulting in a crash hazard, posing a risk of injury or death, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves 2015 through 2020 model-year MULE PRO-FX, MULE PRO-FXR, MULE PRO-FXT, as well as the 2016 through 2020 model-year MULE PRO-DX and MULE PRO-DXT utility vehicles.

For more information, contact Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls.”

Source: Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)