Homestead Creamery Recalls Unsalted Butter for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Homestead Creamery recalled unsalted butter because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The unsalted butter comes in a ½ pound marked with an expiration date of 04/30 stickered on the plastic packaging.

No illnesses were reported as of April 2. The recall was issued after routine tests by Homestead Creamery were positive for Listeria in the unsalted butter, according to the recall notice.

Production has also been suspended while health officials continue to investigate the source of the issue. The creamery is located in Wirtz, Virginia.

The company sold the butter to distribution partners, home delivery, and a retail store.

The short-term symptoms of a Listeria infection may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who bought the unsalted butter with the corresponding expiration dates are urged to return them to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Source: Homestead Creamery Recall “Unsalted” Butter Because of Possible Health Risks

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation