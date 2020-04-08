H&C Food Recalls Enoki Mushrooms for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

H&C Food Inc., of Brooklyn, NY, recalled enoki mushrooms that were imported from Korea by Green Co. due to a risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

No illnesses were linked to these specific mushrooms, but enoki mushrooms from Korea are currently linked to a deadly outbreak of Listeria illnesses that sickened dozens of people in the U.S. and caused at least 4 deaths.

Multiple companies have issued recalls for enoki mushrooms from Korea due to positive tests for Listeria. In March, FDA warned high-risk people to avoid eating any enoki mushrooms from Korea, including non-recalled products.

H&C Food Inc. issued the recall due to “FDA evidence of potential contamination of Enoki Mushrooms from Green Co. Ltd.,” according to the recall announcement on April 7.

The mushrooms were distributed to New York, Maryland and Virginia through Great Wall Supermarket between February 15th, 2020 and March 5th, 2020.

The mushrooms were sold in 7.05-ounce (200-g) clear plastic packaging with a green label, UPC#831211204181. The company name “H&C Food Inc.” can be found on the back of the package.

Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: H&C Food Inc. Recalls Enoki Mushroom Because of Possible Health Risk

