Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are currently investigating an outbreak of Salmonella that has infected more than 500 people.

On August 5, Taylor Farms of Dallas, Texas recalled several Taylor Farms® and Marketside® products that were sold at Kroger and Walmart.

The products contain onions that were recalled by Thomson International Inc. due to Salmonella.

The recalled products from Kroger stores include Taylor Farms Macaroni Salad, Taylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad, and Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwiches.

The recalled products from Walmart include Marketside Diced Yellow Onion, Marketside Diced Mirepoix, Marketside Fajita Stir Fry, and Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich.

Also on August 5, the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall for several meat-containing products from Taylor Farms with onions.

The products were sold at Walmart, Kroger, and H-E-B stores in in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

The recall involves Walmart’s Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl, Kroger’s Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray, Kroger’s Fresh Kitchen Bulk Chicken Salad, Walmart’s Chicken Salad Deli Snack, H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Salad, and Walmart’s Marketside Southwest Style Salad With Chicken. Click here for pictures of recalled products.

Source: Taylor Farms Issues Recall of Products Containing Onions Because of Possible Health Risk

