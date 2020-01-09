Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The recalled airbag inflators were temporary replacements that were installed in some vehicles until a permanent solution could be found.

They were sold to 14 different automakers, including Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Automakers will determine what vehicles are involved and launch their own recalls.

Takata has now recalled approximately 100 million airbag inflators worldwide among 19 major automakers, making it by far the biggest auto-safety recall in history.

In the U.S., over 41 million vehicles have been recalled because the airbags can explode, according to the NHTSA.

At least 25 deaths and more than 290 injuries worldwide have been blamed on the faulty airbags.

The problem is that the airbag inflators contain ammonium nitrate, a volatile chemical that can destabilize after long-term exposure to fluctuations in heat and humidity.

The faulty inflators have sparked a massive number of lawsuits since 2014. Takata filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. and Japan in 2018.

For a full list of recalled vehicles, please visit the NHTSA Takata recall website and check your vehicle identification number (VIN).

Source: Takata Recalls 10M More Air Bag Inflators