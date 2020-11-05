X-Stand Recalls 3,400 Treestands After Two Hunters Fall

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Treestands are essential for many hunters who participate in firearms deer season, which begins this weekend in Minnesota.

If you or a loved one is among the 500,000 hunters expected to hunt this season, check to see if your stand has been recalled.

On November 4, X-Stand Treestands, of Lakeville, Minnesota, recalled thousands of climbing treestands due to a corrosion problem in the cable assemblies that poses a fall hazard.

The company has received 5 reports of the cable separating, resulting in 2 injuries involving bone fractures.

The recall involves two models of climbing treestands — Silent Adrenaline (Model XSCT334) and Apache (Model XSCT355).

The recalled stands have a batch number that ends in “17,” including 5X-1017, X-1517, and 5X-5317. The batch number is located on the metal plate that is riveted to the stand.

Silent Adrenaline treestands were sold at Sportsman’s Guide stores. Apache treestands were sold at other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.sportsmansguide.com and www.x-stand.com from May 2017 through December 2018 for $200-$230.

For more information, call Alliance Outdoor Products toll-free at 877-886-2241 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the website at https://www.x-stand.com and click on “recalls” or visit https://www.x-stand.com/recall-notification/.

Source: Alliance Outdoor Products Recalls Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard