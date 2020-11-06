YETI Recalls Nearly 250,000 Travel Mugs for Burn Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

YETI Coolers, of Austin, Texas, recalled about 241,500 Rambler® 20-oz. Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lids due to a risk of burn injuries.

YETI warned that the “Stronghold Lid’s MagSlider™ and mug contents can be expelled if the mug is filled with hot liquid, sealed with the lid, and agitated or inverted, which can pose an injury hazard,” according to the product recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but YETI said it received 2 reports of the magnetic sliders ejecting from the lid after being sealed with hot liquid.

The travel mugs were sold for about $35 during October 2020 at YETI stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com.

The recall only includes mugs with the date code 34204010, which is printed on the bottom of the travel mug. The colors include black, seafoam, navy, ice pink, Northwoods green, graphite and copper.

YETI is asking consumers to stop using the travel mug and visit https://www.yeti.com/en_US/product-recall.html to learn how to return the lid for a refund.

For more information, call toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday or email productrecall@yeti.com.

Source: YETI Recalls Rambler Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lid Due to Injury and Burn Hazards