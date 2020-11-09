Romaine Lettuce Sold at Walmart Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Share
Tanimura & Antle Inc. has recalled zip-top plastic bags containing single heads of romaine lettuce after an E. coli outbreak.

Tanimura & Antle® romaine lettuce was sold at Walmart and possibly other stores in 19 states and Puerto Rico.

The lettuce came in a clear plastic zip-top bag with a blue label and white letters, UPC 0-27918-20314-9, and a white sticker indicating it was packed in Salinas, California on 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020.

On November 6, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a warning after a bag of the lettuce from a Walmart in Comstock Park, MI was positive for E. coli 0157:H7.

The strain of E. coli that was found in the bag of lettuce closely matched the strain of E. coli that caused 2 recent illnesses in Michigan, according to health officials.

Anyone who bough the product, which was sold at Walmart, is urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

A total of 3,396 cartons of the recalled lettuce were distributed in Arkansas, Oregon, California, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, and Illinois.

Infections with E. coli O157:H7 commonly cause bloody diarrhea and other symptoms. Most healthy adults can recover within a week, but some people develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

For more information, consumers with questions or concerns may call the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline at 877-827-7388 Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Source: Tanimura & Antle Voluntary Recalls Packaged Single Head Romaine Lettuce Due to Potential E. Coli 0157:H7 Contamination

