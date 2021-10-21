Baby Rice Cereal From Walmart Recalled for High Levels of Arsenic

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Maple Island Inc. has recalled 3 lots of Walmart’s store-brand Parent’s Choice® Rice Baby Cereal due to high levels of arsenic.

The recall was issued after the baby food tested “above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic,” according to the recall.

No illnesses were reported, but arsenic is a poisonous heavy metal that can contaminated rice when the plant absorbs arsenic from soil, water, and farming chemicals.

Exposure to inorganic arsenic may cause symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to Poison Control.

The recall involves the following lots of Parent’s Choice® Rice Baby Cereal (8-oz), which were sold after April 5, 2021:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The manufacturer is asking caregivers to throw out the recalled product or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Source: Maple Island Inc. Issues a Voluntary Recall of Three Lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal