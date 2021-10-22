Specialized Tarmac SL7 Bicycles Recalled for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. recalled about 6,900 Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets due to a crash and injury hazard.

The recall was issued after 2 reports of the bicycle’s steerer tube breaking after a harsh frontal impact. No injuries were reported.

According to the recall notice, “The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.”

The recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets, which were sold nationwide from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $3,300 and $15,000.

The word “Tarmac” is written on the back of the bicycle’s seat tube, and “Specialized” or “SWORKS” are printed on the downtube.

Specialized is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.

Source: Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall and Injury Hazards