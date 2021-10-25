Citterio Salami Sticks Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials are warning consumers not to eat Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One day before the CDC warning, health officials in Minnesota reported that 3 people had been hospitalized with severe Salmonella infections after eating Cittero salami sticks from different Trader Joe’s locations.

The salami sticks were sold at Trader Joe’s and possibly other retailers.

As of October 22, at least 20 people have been infected with Salmonella in 8 states, with 3 people hospitalized. The illnesses were reported between September 18 and October 2, 2021, but more recent illnesses may not be reported yet.

Health officials have reported the following case count by state: California (8), Illinois (2), Kansas (1), Michigan (3), Minnesota (3), New Jersey (1), New York (1), and Virginia (1).

Trader Joe’s said it has voluntarily stopped selling this product in stores nationwide during the outbreak investigation.

Source: CDC: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks

