Fresh whole red, white and yellow onions that were grown in Chihuahua, Mexico, and imported to the U.S. have been linked to a large outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections.

As of October 18, at least 652 people in 37 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella between May 31 and September 20, 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“If you cannot tell if your onions were recalled, do not eat, sell, or serve them and throw them out,” according to the CDC warning.

On October 20, ProSource Produce LLC recalled whole raw onions from Mexico that were shipped between July 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021 to grocery stores, restaurants and distributors.

The brands affected by the recall include Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial.

In response to the recall by ProSource, other recalls have been issued by other companies who used the onions — including Keeler Family Farms, Potandon Produce (Green Giant), as well as the meal kit companies HelloFresh and EveryPlate.

