Joovy Recalls Zoom 360 Jogging Strollers For Injury Hazard

On October 7, Joovy recalled about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers due to a fall and injury hazard.

The hazard is that the “front fork may get stuck and stop turning or detach after excessive use, which can lead to falling risk,” according to the recall on the company website.

There were 25 reports of restricted front wheel movement reported, including 12 cases where the wheel fork bearing wore through the housing and detached.

One person fell and suffered bruises when they fell onto the stroller.

The recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20).

They were sold at stores nationwide and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Target.com from May 2020 through December 2020 for about $250.

Joovy is asking consumers to stop using the strollers and contact the company for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing.

