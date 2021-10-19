Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The FDA has issued a warning about a 14-state outbreak of Salmonella Thompson that is linked to seafood.

At least 102 people have been infected, including 19 who were hospitalized due to a severe illness, according to the CDC outbreak investigation.

All but two of the sick people are Colorado residents or people who traveled to Colorado in the week before they fell ill.

On October 8, a variety of seafood products were recalled by Northeast Seafood Products Inc., of Denver, Colorado, after an FDA inspection of the facility found a positive swab for Salmonella Thompson.

The company supplied seafood to retailers like Albertsons, Sprouts, Safeway, sushi restaurants, and more.

The seafood products include Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass, according to the FDA.

Consumers who bought raw, fresh, unpackaged seafood are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call Northeast Seafood directly at 303-373-2226. Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. mountain time.

