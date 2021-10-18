Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 6, ElliptiGO recalled about 3,800 ElliptiGO Arc stand-up bicycles after nearly two dozen reports of broken and cracked frames.

The recall involves the three models of ElliptiGO Arc bicycles: ElliptiGO Arc 3, ElliptiGO Arc 8 and ElliptiGO Arc 24.

There were 12 reports of broken frames and 11 reports of cracked frames. At least 6 people suffered “minor injuries resulting from falls,” according to the recall.

Those injuries included lacerations, abrasions, road rash and a broken helmet.

The recalled stand-up bicycles were sold at bike and fitness stores nationwide and online at www.elliptigo.com and Amazon.com from November 2015 through December 2020 for $500 to $1,500.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and contact ElliptiGO for a replacement bike, credit or refund.

Source: ElliptiGO Recalls Arc Model Stand-Up Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards