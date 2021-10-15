On October 2, Greenhead Lobster Products of Bucksport, Maine recalled approximately 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked wild-caught lobster products due to a risk of food poisoning.
No illnesses were reported, but a routine sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the recall.
The recalled products were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire, and then re-distributed nationwide through wholesalers.
The following products are affected by the recall:
- Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 2lbs: Best if used by 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23, 8/3/23
- Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 1lbs.: Best if used by 6/22/23
- Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat 2lbs.: Best if used by 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23, 8/25/23
- Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat 2lbs.: Best if used by 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23
- Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 10.3 oz: Best if used by 5/10/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23
- Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws 3lbs: Best if used by 6/8/23, 6/15/23
Greenhead Lobster Products is urging consumers not to eat the recalled products, and to return items to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Source: Greenhead Lobster Products Recalls Frozen Cooked Lobster Products Because of Possible Health Risk