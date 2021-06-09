Baby Rice Cereal Recalled for High Levels of Toxic Arsenic

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Beech-Nut Nutrition voluntarily recalled baby rice cereal after FDA tests found high levels of arsenic.

The recall involves “Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal” with UPC Code #52200034705, and expiration date of 01MAY2022, and product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX.

Beech-Nut said the recalled baby food tested above the FDA limit for arsenic, although the “rice flour used had been tested and confirmed as being below the FDA guidance level for inorganic arsenic.”

Beech-Nut also said it will stop selling baby rice cereal due to concerns about being able to consistently obtain rice flour that is “well-below” the FDA limit for inorganic arsenic.

No illnesses were linked to the recalled baby rice cereal. The FDA set limits for arsenic in baby rice cereal in August 2020 after finding widespread contamination in baby food.

Inorganic arsenic is a toxic metal that is easily absorbed by rice. Babies who are exposed to high levels of arsenic face a higher risk of cancer, brain damage, and a permanently reduced ability to learn.

Source: Beech-Nut Nutrition Company Issues a Voluntary Recall of One Lot of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice Cereal and Also Decides to Exit the Rice Cereal Segment