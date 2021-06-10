Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kalorik recalled about about 3,535 Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grills after consumers reported electric shocks.

The problem is that incorrectly electroplated knobs on the grills can pose an electric shock hazard to users after the grill has fully preheated, according to the recall notice.

Kalorik reported that 5 consumers suffered electric shocks from the recalled grills, including 3 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

The recall involves the Kalorik Pro 1500F Electric Steakhouse Grill (Model KPRO GR 45602), with date-codes of 2019, 2026, 2032, an 2033. The grills can be identified by a silver label on the back.

Kalorik is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Electric Steakhouse Grills and contact Kalorik for a free repair kit to replace the electroplated control knobs.

They were sold for about $400 between July 2020 and March 2021 online at kalorik.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, kohls.com, bedbathandbeyond.com, qvc.com, homedepot.com, macys.com, bestbuy.com, acehardware.com and hammacher.com.

