Klein Tools Recalls 1.7 Million Voltage Testers for Shock Hazard

Klein Tools has recalled about 1,690,000 Non-Contact Voltage Testers (Model NCVT-1) due to a shock hazard.

The problem is that the on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle. This could result in the device failing to alert a user to live voltage when they are testing electrical sources.

If the button remains depressed, the tip of the tool remains illuminated in green, indicating the tool is “ready to detect voltage,” when it is not, according to the company.

Klein Tools said it has received two reports of the testers not working properly, including one person who suffered an electrical shock injury, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled voltage testers were sold on their own, or as part of kits at hardware stores, and through industrial distributors and electrical wholesalers nationwide from January 2020 through March 2021.

Klein Tools is asking consumers to stop using the recalled voltage testers and contact the company at 800-527-3099 or ncvt1support@kleintools.com for instructions on how to receive a free replacement tool.

