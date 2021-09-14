Ballreich BAR-B-Q Potato Chips Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Ballreich Snack Food Company recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.
The recalled BAR-B-Q Potato Chips were sold at retail stores and convenience stores in the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Central Ohio, Southern Michigan, and Northeast Indiana.
The recall involves 1.5-oz, 2.75-oz, and 7-oz bags that are marked with a “Sell by Date” of 10/18/21, 10/25/21, or 11/01/21.
No illnesses were reported. The potential risk of Salmonella contamination was discovered in a routine test by the seasoning provider, according to the recall notice.
Ballreich Snack Food is asking consumers who bought the recalled BAR-B-Q Potato Chips to contact the company for a replacement or a refund by calling 1-(800)-323-2447 or email at chips@ballreich.com
Source: Ballreich Snack Food Company Recalls Bar-B-Q Seasoned Potato Chips Because of Possible Health Risk