Ballreich BAR-B-Q Potato Chips Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Ballreich Snack Food Company recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The recalled BAR-B-Q Potato Chips were sold at retail stores and convenience stores in the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Central Ohio, Southern Michigan, and Northeast Indiana.

The recall involves 1.5-oz, 2.75-oz, and 7-oz bags that are marked with a “Sell by Date” of 10/18/21, 10/25/21, or 11/01/21.

No illnesses were reported. The potential risk of Salmonella contamination was discovered in a routine test by the seasoning provider, according to the recall notice.

Ballreich Snack Food is asking consumers who bought the recalled BAR-B-Q Potato Chips to contact the company for a replacement or a refund by calling 1-(800)-323-2447 or email at chips@ballreich.com

Source: Ballreich Snack Food Company Recalls Bar-B-Q Seasoned Potato Chips Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor's note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon's groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.