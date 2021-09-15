Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands have been sued by a man from South Carolina who was severely burned by a defective pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Ralph B., a man who received a new Crock-Pot Express Crock Pressure Cooker in December 2018.

About a year later, in November 2019, he was using it to make food when it “indicated it had finished cooking the meal and was no longer under pressure, and that it was safe to open or otherwise operate.”

Unfortunately, the pressure cooker “suddenly and without warning exploded, causing scalding hot liquid, contents, and steam to fly out of the Pressure Cooker” and all over his body.

He is now seeking justice and compensation for “severely painful and disfiguring burns,” mental anguish, lost wages, disability, medical expenses, and more.

His pressure cooker was later recalled in November 2020. In the recall notice, the manufacturers reported 99 burn injuries and more than 100 incidents in which the lid blew off a Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker while it was in use.

The lawsuit accuses Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands of selling an unreasonably dangerous and defective product.

The case was filed on August 2, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina (Charleston Division) — Case Number 2:21-cv-02404-DCN

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.