Hostess Brands has recalled certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to a risk of food poisoning.

The products may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses were reported.

The issue was discovered by a co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through an environmental monitoring program.

The recalled hamburger and hot dog buns were sold to distributors, convenience stores and grocery stores nationwide.

The bags are labeled with “Best-By” dates from August 13, 2021 to October 4, 2021.

Infections with Listeria can cause a serious illness, especially in in young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems. The symptoms can include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Salmonella infections can also be serious. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Source: Voluntary Recall of Hostess® Hamburger Buns & Hot Dog Buns Due to Possible Health Risks

