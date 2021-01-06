Costco Massage Guns Recalled After $15,000 in Fire Damage

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Massimo Motor Sports has recalled all Massimo® percussion massage guns that were sold by Costco because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Massimo received 3 reports of fires when the recalled massagers were charging, resulting in more than $15,000 in property damage. No injuries were reported.

The massagers were sold exclusively online at Costco.com from April 2020 through May 2020 for about $60.

Massimo Percussion Massage Guns have 20 speed levels, 6 massage heads, and a built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery. They were sold in black, silver, gold, and blue.

All of them were labeled with model number EM003, which can be found on the product information card in the package.

Massimo is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled massage gun and return it to a local Costco retailer for a full refund.

Consumers can also contact Massimo directly through toll-free number at 877-881-6376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m CST, or visit https://www.massimomotor.com/recall for more information.

Source: Massimo Motor Sports Recalls Percussion Massage Guns Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco