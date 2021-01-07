Cuisinart Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed for Burn Injuries

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The lawsuit was filed by a man from Huntington Beach, California, who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” on January 6, 2019, when he opened the lid on his Cuisinart pressure cooker.

He blames his injuries on the failure of the pressure cooker’s so-called “safety features,” which did not prevent him from easily opening the pressure cooker’s lid when it was still under pressure.

Opening the lid caused “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto his body, resulting in burns.

The product was a Cuisinart® Electric Pressure Cooker with Model Number CPC-600, according to the lawsuit.

The manufacturer, Conair Corporation (doing business as Cuisinart), is accused of selling pressure cookers that are “defectively and negligently designed.”

The lawsuit claims the safety features are defective because they do not “prevent the lid from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized, despite the appearance that all the pressure had been released.”

The lawsuit also claims that advertising statements about “safety” are not just misleading, they are flatly wrong, and put innocent consumers in harm’s way.

The Cuisinart Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Conair Corporation d/b/a Cuisinart, a Connecticut Corporation.

