DeWALT Cordless Kerosene Heaters Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Enerco Group has recalled about 4,500 DeWALT® cordless kerosene forced-air heaters due to a risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The heaters can re-start unexpectedly when they are in standby mode if the room temperature falls below the thermostat set point, which poses fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards.

This recall involves DeWALT cordless kerosene forced-air heaters, including Model #DXH90CFAK and serial numbers 340902-20001001 through 340902-20004000, as well as Model #DXH90CFAKM with serial numbers 340901-20001001 through 340901-20001500.

No injuries were reported, but Enerco said it received one report of a heater starting unexpectedly when it was moved while in standby.

Enerco also issued the following warning: “The heater can re-start unexpectedly when allowed to run on the thermostat and if not turned off while in standby. If the heater is moved to a location close to combustibles, or an enclosed or occupied space, the heater may re-start unexpectedly, based on the thermostat setting, and may present a fire and/or carbon monoxide hazard.”

The heaters were sold at Lowe’s stores and farm and supply stores nationwide from June 2020 through November 2020 for about $350.

Enerco is asking customers to stop using the recalled heater immediately and call 1-800-964-4328 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday for a free replacement corded heater.

Source: Enerco Group Recalls DeWALT Cordless Kerosene Heaters Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazards