Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling all dry dog and cat foods with corn that were made at the company’s facility in Oklahoma, with expiration dates on or before July 9, 2022.
The recalled products contain “potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin,” which is a toxic poison produced by mold growing on corn and grains.
As of January 11, more than 70 pets have died and another 80 pets are sick after eating Sportmix pet food, but the FDA said “this count is approximate and may not reflect the total number of pets affected.”
The symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning in a dog or cat could include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (liver damage that causes a yellowish color to the eyes or gums), unexplained bruising or bleeding, and diarrhea.
Some pets may suffer liver damage without showing any symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, but if they continue eating contaminated food, they may die suddenly. Pet owners should contact a veterinarian immediately if their pet ate any of the recalled food.
The original recall on December 30 included certain lots of the following pet foods:
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
The expanded recall includes the following pet foods with an expiration date on or before “07/09/22” and the number “05” in the date/lot code, which means it was manufactured in Oklahoma:
- Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
- Pro Pac Performance Puppy
- Splash Fat Cat 32%
- Nunn Better Maintenance
- Sportstrail, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
- Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
- Sportmix Maintenance, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix Maintenance, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix High Protein, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Stamina, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix Stamina, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Bite Size, 40 lb. bag
- Sportmix Bite Size, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix High Energy, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix High Energy, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Premium Puppy, 16.5 lb. bag
- Sportmix Premium Puppy, 33 lb. bag
