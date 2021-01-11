Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Hyundai has expanded an earlier recall for Tucson SUVs after investigators determined that even more vehicles can catch on fire while parked and turned off.

The original recall only impacted around 180,000 Tucson SUVs from the 2019, 2020, and 2021 model-years. That recall was issued after dozens of reports of Tucson SUVs catching on fire.

But after the initial recall, Hyundai received even more reports of fires from owners of older-model Tucson SUVs.

The reports led Hyundai to recall another 471,000 Tucson SUVs from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 model-years, as well as additional vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model-years.

Hyundai investigators determined that fires in the engine compartments were likely sparked by an electrical short-circuit in the anti-lock brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU).

Owners are being asked to park the vehicles outside and away from structures until the problem is repaired. Hyundai is specifically warning that the vehicles can catch on fire even when the engine is turned off.

Hyundai and Kia have already recalled more than 1.6 million vehicles after 3,000 fires were linked to Theta II engines. The recalls involve numerous fire hazards, including defective oil pans, fuel leaks, oil leaks, bad catalytic converters, and more.

In November 2020, federal safety officials ordered Hyundai and Kia were ordered to pay a $210 million penalty for delaying the recalls.

Source: Hyundai recall 2021: 471,000 Tucson SUVs recalled; automaker says owners should park outside