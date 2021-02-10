Edsal Recalls 2.2 Million Heavy-Duty Steel Shelves for Injury Hazard

Share
Edsal Manufacturing Company has recalled around 2.2 million Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units due to a risk of serious injuries.

The problem is that the shelving units may fail to support the 800-pound weight load as advertised on the packaging.

Edsal said it has received 7 reports of the shelves bending or breaking under heavy loads, including 1 person who suffered a broken toe when the shelving unit broke and heavy items fell onto their foot.

The recall involves Edsal® 5-Tier Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units, with gray or black steel frames, 5 plywood shelves, and model #CR3618, CR3618-BLK, CR4824 or CR4824-BLK.

They were sold online at Amazon.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2015 through September 2020 for $80-$90.

Edsal is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact the company for a full refund.

For more information, call Edsal toll-free at 833-232-5287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit online at Edsal.com.

