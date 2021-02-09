Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Shenandoah Growers Inc. has recalled fresh-cut organic basil in 10 states due to a risk of Cyclospora parasite infections.

This is the second recall for organic basil from Shenandoah Growers in the last three months.

Back in November 2020, the company recalled 8 brands of fresh basil from Safeway, Kroger, and other major retailers after basil from a store in Florida tested positive for Cyclospora parasites.

Cyclospora parasites are commonly found in water in tropical and subtropical regions where the basil is grown.

The most recent recall involves basil that was grown in Colombia and imported to the U.S. by Vallarta Organics LLC, according to the recall.

The recall was issued after “a sample of bulk product was pulled at the port of entry in Miami and tested by the FDA as part of routine surveillance and indicated the potential presence of Cyclospora.”

The basil was distributed from 2/3/2021 to 2/4/2021 by Kroger, Schnuck’s, Indianapolis Fruit, Vine Line Produce, J&J Distributing and other retailers in the following 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The brands include Shenandoah Growers by That’s Tasty, That’s Tasty (Pasta Blend), That’s Tasty, and Simple Truth (Kroger).

Only products with the following lot codes are affected: PV40515 1034, PV40515 3034, PV40515 4034, and PV40515 3035.

No illnesses were reported as of February 9, 2021, but infections with Cyclospora can take weeks to cause symptoms, according to the CDC.

A proper diagnosis requires a specific laboratory test. Without treatment, the infection can cause months of watery diarrhea and severe weight-loss.

Other symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is usually quickly cured by antibiotics.

Source: Shenandoah Growers, Inc Issues a Limited, Voluntary Recall of Specific Imported Organic Basil Because of Potential Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation