ManukaGuard Allercleanse Nasal Spray Recalled for Fungal Infection Risk

NDAL MFG Inc. has recalled one lot of ManukaGuard® Allercleanse Manuka Honey Nasal Spray due to contamination with yeast fungus and a risk of “life-threatening fungal infections,” according to the recall.

Children, adults and elderly people who use the recalled nasal spray may develop infections that need medical or surgical intervention.

A fungal infection could becoming life-threatening or deadly if the product is used by people who have compromised immune systems.

The recalled nasal sprays were advertised for cleaning the nasal passages and sinuses of people with allergies. The product is packaged in a cardboard box with UPC 858631002128.

The recall only involves Lot #2010045 with an expiration date of BB 10/2023. It was distributed nationwide at a wide range of retail stores, pharmacies, vitamin supplement retailers, and online at Amazon.com.

