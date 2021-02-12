Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Yamaha has recalled around 820 model-year 2021 Wolverine 1000 RMAX4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) due to a crash and injury risk.

The problem is that the vehicles’ rear shock-absorber mounts can break.

Yamaha said it has received 1 report of the rear shock-absorber breaking loose. Yamaha did not report any injuries in the recall.

The recall involves Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R (Model #YXF10WPZM), Wolverine RMAX4 1000 LE (Model #YXF10WPLM), and the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 (Model #YXF10WPAM).

The recalled ROVs were sold by Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2020 to December 2020 for between $21,300 and $25,300.

Yamaha is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Yamaha dealer for a free repair.

Yamaha Recalls 2021 Wolverine Off-Road Vehicles for Crash Hazard

Source: Yamaha Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.