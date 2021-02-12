Yamaha Recalls 2021 Wolverine Off-Road Vehicles for Crash Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Yamaha has recalled around 820 model-year 2021 Wolverine 1000 RMAX4 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) due to a crash and injury risk.

The problem is that the vehicles’ rear shock-absorber mounts can break.

Yamaha said it has received 1 report of the rear shock-absorber breaking loose. Yamaha did not report any injuries in the recall.

The recall involves Wolverine RMAX4 1000 XT-R (Model #YXF10WPZM), Wolverine RMAX4 1000 LE (Model #YXF10WPLM), and the Wolverine RMAX4 1000 (Model #YXF10WPAM).

The recalled ROVs were sold by Yamaha dealers nationwide from October 2020 to December 2020 for between $21,300 and $25,300.

Yamaha is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Yamaha dealer for a free repair.

