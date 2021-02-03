Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

More than 405,000 Victory Innovations® and Protexus® electrostatic sprayers were recalled because the lithium-ion battery pack can explode.

Victory Innovations said it has received 37 reports of the lithium-ion battery pack in the electrostatic sprayers overheating, catching on fire, exploding, or causing property damage. No injuries were reported.

The problem is that the sprayer’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack can overheat, melt, catch or fire, or explode.

Victory Innovations is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled sprayers, remove the battery and dispose of it according to locals laws, and contact the company for a free replacement battery.

The recall involves Victory Innovations® and Protexus® cordless handheld and backpack electrostatic sprayers.

On the green and white sprayers, the Victory Innovations logo is on the front or the side, and Model VP-20A or VP-20B is on the battery.

On the black and white sprayers, the Protexus logo is on the front or the side, and Model PX20A or PX20B is on the battery back.

They were sold by chemical and cleaning supply distributors nationwide and online at Amazon.com, SupplyWorks.com (Home Depot Pro Institutional) and Staples.com from January 2016 through November 2020 for between $100 and $150.

For more information, visit www.VictoryInnovations.com and click on Battery Recall, or the recall website at https://www.es-sprayerbatteryrecall.expertinquiry.com/

Electrostatic sprayers take a disinfectant chemical, mix it with air, and use an electrode in the sprayer nozzle to give it an electrical charge. The positively-charged disinfectant bonds to negatively-charged surfaces, which helps the spray completely cover the target surface.

Electrostatic disinfection is commonly used in high-traffic areas with a lot of high-touch surfaces that have little nooks where germs can hide. Some examples include schools, offices, hospitals, clinics, gyms, commercial kitchens and restaurants, subways, buses, and airplanes.

Source: Victory Innovations Recalls Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards