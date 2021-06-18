Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On June 10, GM recalled about 135,400 emergency spare tire jacks for the 2020-2022 Buick Encore GX and 2021-2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUVs.

The recalled jacks are made of plastic. If the jack is not positioned exactly as directed on the vehicle’s frame as shown in the owner’s manual, it can fracture and break while in use.

This could cause the vehicle to collapse and fall on anyone underneath or near the vehicle, resulting in severe injuries or death.

The problem was identified in March 2021, when a GM test driver reported a broken jack during a durability test. After investigating, GM confirmed that the jack was not positioned properly, but later identified 21 more complaints about the recalled jacks failing during use.

Customer notification is expected to begin on July 26, 2021.

GM will provide owners with a replacement jack that is made of metal rather than plastic, which GM says is less likely to fail through misuse.

Source: 135,000 Buick Encore GX, Chevrolet Trailblazer SUVs Recalled for Emergency Jack