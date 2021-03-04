Haro Bicycles Recalls Masi Bikes for Fall & Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Haro Bicycles has recalled about 510 of the model-year 2017-2020 Masi Evoluzione and Gran Corsa bicycles due to a fall and injury hazard.

The problem is that the bicycle’s fork steerer tube can break, which could cause the rider to lose control, fall and suffer injuries or death.

The recall was announced after the company received 5 reports of the bicycle fork steerer tubes breaking, including 3 reports of riders who suffered minor injuries like bumps, bruises, and scrapes.

The recalled bicycles were sold at bike stores nationwide, including Sun and Ski, and Erik’s Bikes and Fitness stores, from December 2016 through February 2021 for between $1,400 and $6,200.

The bicycles have carbon frames, carbon fiber forks, carbon steer tubes. The Masi logo is on the frame and forks. The model name is printed on the frame, and on the front portion of the top tube.

For more information, consumers can contact Haro Bicycles at 800-289-4276 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@masibikes.com or online at www.harobikes.com.

Source: Haro Bicycles Recalls Masi Evoluzione and Gran Corsa Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Injury