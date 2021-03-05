Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Polaris Inc. has recalled about 15,800 off-highway vehicles due to a problem with the throttle pedal sticking, or not returning to the idle position as quickly as expected, which increases the risk of a crash.

The recall involves model-year 2020-2021 RANGER 1000, RANGER CREW 1000, RANGER XP 1000, and RANGER CREW XP 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles.

Polaris is also recalling the model-year 2020 ProXD 2000G, ProXD 2000G H, ProXD 4000G, and ProXD 4000G H off-road utility vehicles.

Polaris said it has received 52 reports of throttle pedals sticking, or returning to the idle position more slowly than expected, including 6 reports of vehicle crashes resulting in minor property damage. No injuries were reported.

The vehicles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 for between $13,000 and $31,000.

For more information, consumers can call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or go online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls”.

Source: Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and ProXD Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)