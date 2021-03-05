Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Polaris Inc. has recalled about 15,800 off-highway vehicles due to a problem with the throttle pedal sticking, or not returning to the idle position as quickly as expected, which increases the risk of a crash.

The recall involves model-year 2020-2021 RANGER 1000, RANGER CREW 1000, RANGER XP 1000, and RANGER CREW XP 1000 recreational off-highway vehicles.

Polaris is also recalling the model-year 2020 ProXD 2000G, ProXD 2000G H, ProXD 4000G, and ProXD 4000G H off-road utility vehicles.

Polaris said it has received 52 reports of throttle pedals sticking, or returning to the idle position more slowly than expected, including 6 reports of vehicle crashes resulting in minor property damage. No injuries were reported.

The vehicles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2020 through January 2021 for between $13,000 and $31,000.

For more information, consumers can call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or go online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls”.

Source: Polaris Recalls Ranger Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles and ProXD Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.