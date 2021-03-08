Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On March 5, 2021, Mediterranean Food Inc. of Warren, Michigan, recalled Alqosh Sesame Oil (“Tahin”) due to a risk of Salmonella contamination. The recalled product was sold in 2-pound plastic jars with Lot #16082020. It was distributed in Michigan from November 6, 2020 through December 10, 2020.

On March 2, 2021, Kareem Mart of Garden City, Michigan, recalled Tahina (Ground Sesame Paste) Food Treats due to a risk of Salmonella contamination. The recalled tahina was distributed in Mediterranean food stores in Michigan and Chicago, Illinois between April 2020 and October 2020.

In both of the recalls, no illnesses were reported. The potential contamination was discovered after routine testing from samples collected from stores by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Tahini has been linked to past outbreaks of Salmonella. For example, in 2019, at least 6 people in Massachusetts, New York and Texas were infected with Salmonella after eating tahini, according to the CDC investigation.

In 2018, another tahini Salmonella outbreak infected at least 8 people in 4 states, including Michigan.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning infections. The most common symptoms include a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Source: Mediterranean Food Inc. Recalls "Alqosh Sesame Oil" Because of Possible Health Risk

