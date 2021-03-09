Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kia is warning owners of 379,931 vehicles in the U.S. to park outdoors due to the risk of a fire in the engine compartment.

The recall involves certain 2017-2021 model-year Kia Sportage SUVs, and certain 2017-2019 model-year Kia Cadenza sedans. Only vehicles not equipped with Smart Cruise Control are being recalled.

Kia said a short-circuit in the electronic brake control unit may cause excessive current, which could potentially spark a fire in the engine compartment.

Owners might smell a burning or melting odor, or see warning lights on their dashboard indicating problems with tire pressure, anti-lock brakes, or other warning lights before the fire occurs.

Kia will notify owners beginning April 30, and dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box. Until the vehicles are repaired, owners are being asked to park outside and away from structures.

Kia and Hyundai have been plagued by fire recalls in recent years, with dozens of terrifying reports from drivers, and millions of vehicles affected.

For example, just a few weeks ago, a non-recalled 2016 Kia Forte burst into flames while a man was driving about 40-mph on a rural highway. Fearing for his life, he opened the door and and jumped out of the car.

Source: Kia recalls 380,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks