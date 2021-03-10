Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Counter-Height Bar Stools for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Hillsdale Furniture has recalled about 10,570 Jennings Counter and Bar Stools due to a fall and injury hazard.

The problem is that the stool seat can break off the base. Hillsdale said it has received 21 reports of stool seats that either broke off the base or had loose welding. No injuries were reported.

The recalled stools were sold for about $200 from October 2020 through January 2021 at furniture stores nationwide, including Raymour, Nebraska Furniture, Mathis Bros, and more.

The recalled stools can be identified with date codes between 08/2020 and 01/06/2021 on the bottom of the seat. The stools have a tan wooden seat, a wooden back, and a metal base.

For more information, consumers can call Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@hillsdalefurniture.com, or visit https://hillsdalefurniture.com.

Source: Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Jennings Counter and Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard