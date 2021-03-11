Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

MG Foods has recalled 34 varieties of turkey sandwiches in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia due to a risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

The recalled sandwiches were distributed to the Charlotte Douglas Airport, mini markets, and vending machines from March 3 to March 5, 2021.

The sandwiches were packaged under two brand-names, Fresh To You® and MG Foods®, and sold in plastic wedges and paper bags.

Sandwiches distributed to the Charlotte Douglas Airport include MG Foods Combo Half & Half, MG Foods Turkey & Cheddar BLT, and MG Foods Turkey & Swiss Croissant.

The recalls also include Club Subs, Turkey Paninis, Ham & Turkey Combos, Turkey & Cheese, Turkey & Swiss, Turkey & Cheese Hoagies, Turkey Club Croissants, Tuscan Turkey Ciabatta, Turkey BLTs, and more.

The company voluntarily recalled the sandwiches after FDA tests in the facility were positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria on surfaces where the sandwiches were made.

No illnesses were reported in the recall notice, but infections with Listeria can be life-threatening. The risk is highest for elderly adults, young children, people with weak immune systems, and pregnant women.

For more information or to request a refund, consumers can call MG Foods at 855-424-8390.

Source: MG Foods Recalls Various Turkey Sandwiches Due to Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation