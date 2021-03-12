Melaleuca Recalls 38,000 Holiday Candles for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Melaleuca Inc. has recalled about 38,000 Revive 3-Wick Soy Candles in the scents “Winter Cedar” and “Warm Spiced Latte” due to a fire hazard.

The candles may burn with a high flame that can ignite the surface of the wax, which poses a risk of fires and burn injuries.

No property damage or injuries were reported, but Melaleuca said it received 17 reports of high flames, including 14 reports of the wax catching on fire.

The recalled candles were sold at Melaleuca stores, catalog, and website from November to December 2020 for between $23 and $33.

The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. “Revive” and the scent type are printed on a label on the front of the candle.

Melaleuca is offering a full refund. The company is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candles, carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent the candles from being used, and discard the candles.

For more information, consumers can call Melaleuca at 800-742-8094 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go online at www.Melaleuca.com/candle-recall.

Source: Melaleuca Recalls Three-Wick Revive Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)