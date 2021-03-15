Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America have recalled about 300 mini electric motorcycles because water can get into the battery and cause a short-circuit, posing a crash hazard.

The recall involves 2021 model-year KTM SX-E 5 off-road motorcycles, and 2021 model-year Husqvarna EE-5 closed course / competition mini motorcycles with an electric motor.

No incidents or injuries were reported as of March 11, 2021.

The recalled motorcycles were sold by KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from June 2020 through September 2020 for between $5,100 and $5,200.

The manufacturers are asking consumers to immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair.

Dealers will be checking the battery vent valve for possible non-conformities in the production process that could allow water to leak inside.

For more information, contact KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycles North America toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET M-F.

Source: KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles Recall Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)