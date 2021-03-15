Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America have recalled about 300 mini electric motorcycles because water can get into the battery and cause a short-circuit, posing a crash hazard.

The recall involves 2021 model-year KTM SX-E 5 off-road motorcycles, and 2021 model-year Husqvarna EE-5 closed course / competition mini motorcycles with an electric motor.

No incidents or injuries were reported as of March 11, 2021.

The recalled motorcycles were sold by KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers nationwide from June 2020 through September 2020 for between $5,100 and $5,200.

The manufacturers are asking consumers to immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair.

Dealers will be checking the battery vent valve for possible non-conformities in the production process that could allow water to leak inside.

For more information, contact KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycles North America toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET M-F.

Hundreds of KTM Husqvarna Motorcycles Recalled for Crash Risk

Source: KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles Recall Closed Course Competition Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.