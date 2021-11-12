Hart Nail Guns Sold at Walmart Recalled for Serious Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 11, Hart Consumer Products recalled about 15,700 Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers due to an injury hazard.

The problem is that the contact sensor on the nail gun can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail without first contacting a work surface, which poses a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.

The recalled nail guns can be identified by the model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B. HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA.

They were sold exclusively at Walmart USA retail stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from April 2021 to September 2021.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nail gun and return it to their nearest Walmart USA retail store for a full refund.

Source: Hart Consumer Products Recalls Nailers Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart