Oregon Lox Company Recalls Smoked Salmon for Listeria Risk

On November 11, Oregon Lox Company recalled various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recalled product was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington through distributors, and shipped frozen.

The recall includes smoked salmon (Batch Lot 22821) sold under the brand-names Aqua Nova, North Coast, and Tony’s, including:

Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 3oz package

Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox 1lb pack

Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (Sliced)

North Coast Traditional Nova Lox

North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim 3lb

Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (UnSliced)

Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox 8oz pack

No illnesses were reported as of November 11, according to the company. The recall was issued after a positive test for Listeria during routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Oregon Lox Company is asking consumers who bought the recalled product to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Oregon Lox Company Recalls Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox Because of Possible Health Risk

