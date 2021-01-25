House-Autry Tartar Sauce Recalled for Spoilage Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

House-Autry Mills, Inc. recalled certain 9-ounce bottles of House-Autry® Tartar Sauce because the product may be spoiled.

No illnesses were reported as of January 22, but consuming food that is tainted with bacteria could cause severe food poisoning. The company said it is awaiting test results from two laboratories.

House-Autry said “several factors cause food spoilage,” including spoilage bacteria, light, oxygen, heat, humidity, or temperature.

The recalled tartar sauce was distributed from December 15, 2020 through January 18, 2021 in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio.

The recalled products are labeled with UPC: 0 73484-60013 4 and “best by” dates of BB 08182021, BB 08232021, BB 09162021, BB 09172021, BB 09182021 and BB 09212021 on the top of the bottle.

Consumers who bought these products are urged to discontinue use and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: House-Autry Mills Announces Voluntary Recall of House-Autry Tartar Sauce Due to Spoilage

