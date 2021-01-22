Rust-Oleum Recalls Aerosol Paint Cans for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On January 6, Rust-Oleum Corp. recalled about 10,500 cans of Rust-Oleum® Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray.

The product is a pressurized can that contains aerosol paint. It is sprayed on metal surfaces to protect against rust and corrosion.

The problem is that the bottom of the pressurized container may “detach unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard,” Rust-Oleum warned.

The company said it has received 6 reports of the container bottom detaching, including one reported injury.

The recall involves Rust-Oleum® Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray (20-oz silver can with a silver cap). Only cans with product number 7584838 and batch code H0304A are being recalled.

The products were sold at Lowe’s, Menards, and other hardware stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and other websites from March 2020 through October 2020 for about $10.

Rust-Oleum is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled aerosol paint cans and contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund, and information on how to safely dispose of the products.

Source: Rust-Oleum Recalls Aerosol Paint Due to Injury Hazard