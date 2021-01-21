Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On January 19, Lancaster Foods announced a recall for all butternut squash items that were processed between December 22, 2020 and January 8, 2021, due to a risk of food poisoning infections with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recalled products include:

Lancaster Foods® Autumn Medley – (16 oz) – UPC 8 13055 01115 6

Lancaster Foods® Butternut Squash Noodles – (12 oz) – UPC 8 13055 01864 3

Butternut Squash Noodles – Store Brands – (12 oz) – UPC 6 88267 17259 5

Lancaster Foods® Butternut Squash Planks – (21 oz) – UPC 8 13055 01272 6

Lancaster Foods® Squash Noodle Medley – (20 oz) – UPC 8 13055 01836 0

Squash Noodle Medley – Store Brands – (20 oz) – UPC 6 88267 18585 4

Lancaster Foods® Butternut Squash Chunks – (2.5 lbs) – UPC 8 13055 01596 3

Lancaster Food® Butternut Squash Chunks – (20 oz) – UPC 8 13055 01150 7

Lancaster Foods® Butternut Squash Chunks – (24 oz) – UPC 8 13055 01300 6

Lancaster Foods® Butternut Squash Chunks – (12 oz) – UPC 8 13055 01391 4

Lancaster Foods® Grab & Steam Veggie Rice Blend – (15 oz) UPC 8 13055 01014 2

Recalls have also been issued for butternut squash products under the Pero Family Farms® and Publix Steam-In-Bag® brand-names.

No illnesses were reported. The FDA did not provide a list of stores that carried the recalled butternut squash items, but Lancaster Foods said they were distributed in North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Listeria is a bacteria that can grow on food in the refrigerator and survive freezing. Food that is contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but eating it can cause a severe illness.

The symptoms of a Listeria infection may not appear for up to 90 days. In healthy adults, the signs can include a fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection of the newborn.

Source: Packaged Butternut Squash Recalled Due to Risk of Listeria

