Breville Fast-Slow Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Georgia

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The pressure cooker lawsuit was filed by Todd J., a man from Georgia who was burned on January 5, 2018, when hot food exploded out of his Breville Fast-Slow Pro Pressure Cooker (Model #BRP600XL-120).

Unfortunately, opening the lid caused its “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected” onto his body, resulting in severe burn injuries.

He claims he was injured because he was able to easily twist open the lid on his Breville pressure cooker when there was still pressure inside the pot, according to the lawsuit.

He blames the incident on defective “safety features,” which did not work as advertised because they failed to lock the lid until all of the pressure was released.

In December 2015, Breville recalled about 35,600 Fast-Slow Cookers after 5 people were burned by steam or hot contents due to faulty sealing gaskets on the lid.

The lawsuit was filed on December 30, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia (Columbus Division) — Case Number 4:20-cv-00313-CDL.

Source: Breville Fast-Slow Pro Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Georgia Federal Court by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.