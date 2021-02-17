Indoor Electric Smokers Recalled for Electric Shock Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

National Presto has recalled around 25,000 Presto® Indoor Electric Smokers because defective wiring poses an electric shock hazard.

The problem is that the “heating element / wiring on the smoker is defective,” according to the recall notice.

No injuries were reported, but National Presto said it has received 5 reports of smokers tripping circuit breakers and outlets.

Presto is recalling all units with Model No. 0601304 or Model No. 0601405, which is printed on a label on the bottom of the smoker.

The smokers were sold nationwide between June 2018 and December 2020 for $70-$110 at stores such as Shopko, Sears, Kmart, Belk, Veterans Canteen Store, other home appliance stores, and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Kohls.com, Walmart.com, and other online sites.

National Presto is offering a full refund. The company is asking consumers to contact the company for return instructions. Consumers can also return the recalled smoker to the place of purchase.

