Fagor EZ Lock Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in New York

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman from New York who claims that the Fagor EZ Lock Pressure Cooker is dangerously defective.

The lawsuit was filed by Mirsada M., a 43 year-old woman who claims she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when her Fagor EZ Lock Pressure Cooker exploded on February 23, 2018.

She was injured as a result of opening the pressure cooker’s lid while there was still pressure in the pot, which allowed its “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body.

The lawsuit blames this incident on the failure of the pressure cooker’s so-called “safety” features, which were advertised to keep consumers safe.

Specifically, the manufacturer advertises features like the “Safety Valve” and “Safety Window” — but in reality, the lawsuit claims that the lid is removable when there is still built-up pressure, heat, and steam inside the unit.

The lawsuit states:

When the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and unto the surrounding area.”

The manufacturer is accused of putting profits over safety by continuing to sell defective pressure cookers, failing to warn consumers about the risks, and failing to recall the Fagor EZ Lock Pressure Cooker.

The lawsuit was filed on February 3, 2021 against Zavor America Inc. (doing business as Fecna America Inc., which was formerly known as Fagor America Inc.) in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York — Case Number 1:21-cv-00562.

Source: Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit in New York Federal Court Against Fagor After Defective EZ Lock Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.